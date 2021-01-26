2 Bangladeshis get India’s prestigious Padma awards

Renowned Bangladeshi musicologist Sanjeeda Khatun and Lt Col (retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zaheer have been named by India for this year’s Padma awards.
Indian Home Ministry made the announcement on Monday night.
Padma, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, is conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.
These awards, recognising outstanding contributions of individuals in various fields, are announced every year on the eve of India’s Republic Day and conferred by the President in March-April.
Sanjeeda Khatun, 87, a musicologist, was one of the founders of Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha during the Liberation War in 1971 and Chhayyanaut in the early 1960s.
Lt Col Quazi is a veteran of the Bangladesh Liberation War. He joined the Liberation War in September 1971. He organised the 2nd Artillery Force under Sector 4 in the Sylhet region.
Bangladesh government honoured him with the prestigious ‘Bir Protik’ title for his gallantry. In 2013, he was awarded the ‘Swadhinata Padak’, the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, for his contribution to the Liberation War.