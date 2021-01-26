2 Bangladeshis get India’s prestigious Padma awards

Renowned Bangladeshi musicologist Sanjeeda Khatun and Lt Col (retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zaheer have been named by India for this year’s Padma awards.

Indian Home Ministry made the announcement on Monday night.

Padma, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, is conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

These awards, recognising outstanding contributions of individuals in various fields, are announced every year on the eve of India’s Republic Day and conferred by the President in March-April.