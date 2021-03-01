2 bridges being constructed, only to be demolished

The government is planning to demolish 16 low bridges in a bid to start a circular waterway around Dhaka.

However,two agencies of the government are constructing two low bridges within the area of the circular waterway.

The Roads and Highways Department is constructing Kamarpara bridge over the Turag river in Tongi while Bangladesh Railway is constructing a railway bridge over Turag river in same locality.

These two bridges are being built at a cost of Tk 1.10 billion.

Given the height of the bridges that are being built, the vessels will not be able to move under them during the monsoon. As a result, both of the bridges have to ultimately be demolished to start the circular waterway.

Two decades ago in 2000, a step was taken to start a circular waterway to lessen the pressure of transport in the capital. There was a plan that people would be able to easily reach from one send to the other of the capital city. Water buses and launches were launched in four phases in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2014, . But after a few days, these were suspended.

Now the shipping ministry is planning to launch the circular waterway again. Some 16 low bridges have to be demolished.

According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), there are 21 road and railway bridges within the area of circular waterway around Dhaka city. Of these, 16 bridges are in height.