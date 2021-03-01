2 bridges being constructed, only to be demolished

The government is planning to demolish 16 low bridges in a bid to start a circular waterway around Dhaka.
However,two agencies of the government are constructing two low bridges within the area of the circular waterway.
The Roads and Highways Department is constructing Kamarpara bridge over the Turag river in Tongi while Bangladesh Railway is constructing a railway bridge over Turag river in same locality.
These two bridges are being built at a cost of Tk 1.10 billion.
Given the height of the bridges that are being built, the vessels will not be able to move under them during the monsoon. As a result, both of the bridges have to ultimately be demolished to start the circular waterway.
Two decades ago in 2000, a step was taken to start a circular waterway to lessen the pressure of transport in the capital. There was a plan that people would be able to easily reach from one send to the other of the capital city. Water buses and launches were launched in four phases in 2004, 2010, 2013 and 2014, . But after a few days, these were suspended.
Now the shipping ministry is planning to launch the circular waterway again. Some 16 low bridges have to be demolished.
According to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), there are 21 road and railway bridges within the area of circular waterway around Dhaka city. Of these, 16 bridges are in height.
The agencies which built the bridges, did not consider the movement of water transport. Besides, the previous government or BIWTA did not take effective steps to activate the waterway.BIWTA chairman commodore Golam Sadek
The issue of the low height of the bridges came into discussion in 2019. At that time, a committee formed by the government assessed the standard high water level for the bridges built on the Buriganga, Shytalakhya, Balu and Turag rivers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BIWTA chairman commodore Golam Sadek said the agencies which built the bridges, did not consider the movement of water transport. Besides, the previous government or BIWTA did not take effective steps to activate the waterway.
Golam Sadek said bridges with low height have to be demolished to avail the benefit of the entire waterway.
The consequence of lack of coordination between two government agencies is apparent in Patuakhali. After the construction of a bridge over Andharmanik river, the necessity of another bridge has emerged there. The bridge LGED has constructed at a cost of Tk 1.20 billion is not suitable for the movement of heavy vehicles. The Roads and Highways Department is going to construct a new bridge some three kilometers away from the previous one at a cost of Tk 7.35 billion. So the result of lack of coordination between two agencies leads to loss of Tk 7.35 billion.
Two bridges in Tongi
Near the old Kamarpara bridge, the new bridge is being built over Turag in Tongi. The old Kamarpara bridge is eight feet higher from the 'standard high water level'. A total of 6.56 feet has been increased in constructing the new bridge. But this will be of no use. As in 2010, a committee of the shipping ministry made a recommendation to reconstruct a bridge 17 feet higher than the old Kamarpara bridge. In the same year, the construction of a new bridge started near the old bridge. Stakeholders said the primary estimated cost of the bridge is Tk 280 million.
The construction of the new bridge is nearing completion.
Gazipur RHD executive engineer Abu Sayeed said in a meeting at the prime minister's office in 2016, it was said the height of the bridge would be 18 feet higher than the standard high water level. Accordingly, they determined the height of Kamarpara bridge. He claimed that BIWTA issued a gazette in November of 2018 determining the classification of waterway. The increased height of bridges in this waterway appeared in it.
RHD's claim has not proven to be true. A five-member committee headed by the joint secretary of the shipping ministry at the time, Md Alauddin, was formed on 30 December 2009 to assess the height of bridges over the waterway around Dhaka. As per standard high water level, the committee assessed the height of 15 bridges over the waterway around Dhaka. The committee submitted its report in 2010. According to the report, 13 bridges do not have the required height for movement of water transport underneath.
About the Kamarpara bridge, the committee said the bridge has to be reconstructed with the required height at any cost.
To the east, several kilometers away from the Kamarpara bridge, there are two railway bridges over Turag river. One bridge's height is six feet from the standard high water level while another is 4 feet and six inches.
While visiting the spot on 3 February, this correspondent found the construction of a new railway bridge has started between two old railway bridges. The work of piling and filling up the river has also begun.
Local Iqbal Mia said sometimes boats cannot move under the old railway bridge during the monsoon.
Stakeholders said the height of the new railway bridge from the old rail bridge has been increased by 6.56 feet. But the government committee recommended increasing at least 19 feet.
This bridge project director Afzal Hossain said one meter height of railway bridge can be raised in every 200 meters. If the height of this bridge is to rise, the height of Tongi station has to be raised too. That means an overall change has to be brought across the railway line. So raising 25 feet height from standard high water level is in no way possible.
He said no transport will be able to move under the bridge if the water level increases during the rainy season. In this case, landing stations can be built on both sides of the bridge.
RHD and the railway authorities claimed that the issue of the height of bridges was brought up at the prime minister's office. The decision of the construction was taken after the discussion.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, transport expert and BUET professor Shamsul Haque said these are the instances of unprofessional development. The agencies try to implement projects without farsighted plans. The planning commission is responsible to coordinate these.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam