India cancels transshipment facility for Bangladesh

India has canceled the transshipment facility that allowed Bangladesh to transport commodities to third countries using Indian territory. Now, there will be no scope to export Bangladeshi products to Nepal and Bhutan through the land route.

The Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a circular on Tuesday, officially withdrawing the transshipment facility. At the same time, it repealed its previous order dated 29 June 2020, which had enabled the transshipment, according to the CBIC website.