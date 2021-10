Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque said 20 per cent people would be vaccinated by December this year under COVAX facilities.

"As per total population of Bangladesh, we will get Covid-19 vaccines for 40 per cent population of the country under COVAX facilities...WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed to send coronavirus jabs to Bangladesh for our 40 per cent people in phases," he said.