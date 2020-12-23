21 Bangladeshis freed from Pakistan jails return home

A total of 21 Bangladeshis released from Malir and Karachi jails of Pakistan arrived in the country this afternoon, reports BSS.

The flight No 638 of the Qatar Airways carrying 18 Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 5.20pm, said an assistant secretary of the foreign ministry who has been assigned to coordinate the expatriate welfare related issues.

Three of the total 21 migrant workers arrived in the country earlier, he added.

The official, however, said eight more Bangladeshis freed from Malir jail of Pakistan under Sindh province are set to return home tomorrow with the funding of the foreign ministry.