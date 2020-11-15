21 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs:DGHS

With the increase in the number of dengue patients, Bangladesh on Sunday again reported 21 new cases in the last 24 hours across the country, UNB reports.

Eighteen of these new cases were reported from Dhaka.

Currently, 84 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country -- 80 of them in the capital, the directorate general of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Since January, the health authorities confirmed 867 dengue cases but 778 patients recovered, the government said.