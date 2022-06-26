21 per cent street children are drug carrier

21 per cent of the street children in the country are being used as the carrier of drug. And, 58 per cent of the street children use one or another type of drug. This picture surfaced in a research of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

The annual report of the department for the year 2021 says, drug dealers are using women and children as drug transporters.

In such backdrop, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is being observed in the country today (Sunday). This year, the theme of this day is about "addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises".