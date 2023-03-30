Acts against freedom of press being encouraged: ASK

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) has said the case filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and the picking up of journalist Samsuzzaman Shams is harassment and such acts encourage infringement on press freedom. Such acts curtail freedom of press and create an environment of fear.

ASK made this observation in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said many top government officials including law minister pledged to take extra cautionary measures before taking up cases under Digital Security Act against journalists. But such practice was not followed in this case. Rather many top government persons made comments against Prothom Alo and its published news that have encouraged some over enthusiastic persons to file cases.