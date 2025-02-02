Reform commission report proposes 50:50 quota for deputy secretary post

The public administration reform commission is set to submit its report keeping a proposal of 50:50 quota for the admin cadre and the other cadres for the deputy secretary posts in place of the current ratio of 75:25.

The commission source hinted this to Prothom Alo.

The reform commission will submit its report to interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.

Asked, the commission chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury confirmed 5 February as the date of submitting the report. He, however, declined to comment on the contents of the report.