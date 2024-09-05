No rehabilitation of the fascists before a complete trial: Asif Mahmud
The adviser for youth and sports, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, has clarified that there will be no scope for the fascists to be rehabilitated until they undergo a complete trial.
He made the disclosure while briefing the media at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Thursday, following an advisory council meeting of the interim government at the chief adviser’s office.
The adviser told the media, “We have already noticed various programmes at different places for rehabilitating the defeated fascist forces. Since our government is formed on the basis of student-people uprising, we believe there is no scope for rehabilitating the fascists until a complete trial is ensured.”
Responding to a query, Asif Mahmud further said they want to leave it upon the people to decide if a fascist political party or alliance that established a fascist regime should be allowed in politics before its trial.
“In the case of public programmes, we, on behalf of the government, are exploring ways for execution. It is yet to be discussed in detail. However, we surely discourage… Arrangements have been made to facilitate a complete trial, the law ministry is working in this regard. It will ensure that they are tried as criminals against humanity,” he explained.
The adviser also mentioned it specifically that the government is yet to make any decision on holding any party on trial. The law ministry is taking care of the issue, and it will soon announce an outline regarding the trial (of casualties in movement).
When a journalist asked if Awami League can conduct its activities as a party, Asif Mahmud said it is up to the people to decide. “Since the Awami League carried out a massacre in the country, how will they make a comeback with its responsibilities.. If they will be allowed to return.. It is a decision for the people to make.”