No rehabilitation of the fascists before a complete trial: Asif Mahmud

The adviser told the media, “We have already noticed various programmes at different places for rehabilitating the defeated fascist forces. Since our government is formed on the basis of student-people uprising, we believe there is no scope for rehabilitating the fascists until a complete trial is ensured.”

Responding to a query, Asif Mahmud further said they want to leave it upon the people to decide if a fascist political party or alliance that established a fascist regime should be allowed in politics before its trial.

“In the case of public programmes, we, on behalf of the government, are exploring ways for execution. It is yet to be discussed in detail. However, we surely discourage… Arrangements have been made to facilitate a complete trial, the law ministry is working in this regard. It will ensure that they are tried as criminals against humanity,” he explained.