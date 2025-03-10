Assets of Hasina, family members found in 5 countries: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said assets of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members were found in five counties including the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

“A joint probe team has found assets of Sheikh Hasina, her family members and the individuals and organisations related to her family in the UK, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Cayman Islands,” he said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here Monday afternoon.

Alam said the existence of a Russian slush fund (a reserve of money used for illicit purposes, especially political bribery) was also found in a bank of Malaysia.