243 children detected with post-Covid MIS-C last year, 11 die

A child from Gazipur was admitted to Shishu Hospital in the capital in June last year, suffering from high fever for quite a long time. Two days after returning home, the child felt feverish and was taken to hospital again. Tests revealed that the child had coronavirus.

The child was suffering from a post-Covid physical complication called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The child returned home one and a half months later without being fully cured.

Last December the child fell sick yet again with high fever, cough and shortness of breath. Blood vessels around the heart were swollen and the child was admitted to a private hospital in the capital. MIS-C was diagnosed once more. The child is well now but under supervision of physicians.