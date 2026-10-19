Ishraque Hossain steps down from cabinet
Ishraque Hossain, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, has resigned from the Cabinet following the controversy sparked by his participation in an anti-narcotics operation while carrying a firearm.
He announced the decision at a press conference at National Press Club at around 2:30 pm.
Regarding his participation in the anti-narcotics operation with a firearm, Ishraque Hossain said, “If I made any mistake or hurt anyone through this operation, I would like to apologise for that first.”
“However, I firmly believe that I did nothing wrong that day. I kept the firearm in my hand only for as long as necessary for my own safety. After that, it was no longer visible in my hand,” he said.
Ishraque Hossain also said, “As of today, I have voluntarily sought release from my responsibilities as state minister for liberation war affairs from the honourable prime minister.”
"I told him that throughout this period, I want to work to eliminate drugs in Dhaka-6 and the surrounding areas, and in any other areas that may be assigned to me later, as well as address other problems affecting our national public life. He agreed—graciously agreed—and gave me the opportunity, saying, ‘All right, go and work there’,” he added.
He arrived at Press Club half an hour before the scheduled time of his press conference, accompanied by hundreds of supporters.
After his arrival, the supporters began chanting slogans in his support, including, “Brother Ishraque, have no fear. We have not left the streets,” and “Brother Ishraque, March ahead, we are with you.”
Some of the supporters were seen carrying flower bouquets. As Ishraque entered the Press Club premises, supporters and members of the media surrounded him.
He then made his way through the crowd to Abdus Salam Hall on the third floor of the Press Club, accompanied by his supporters. They continued chanting slogans inside the hall.
Earlier, in a post on his verified Facebook page shortly after 8:30am, Ishraq Hossain said he would announce his resignation as state minister for liberation war affairs.
In the post, he said he would make a final announcement regarding his resignation from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at 2:00 pm today and face journalists.
In the post, Ishraque Hossain wrote, “Today at 2:00 pm, I will make a final announcement of my resignation as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club and face the journalists, Insha’Allah.”
He also wrote, “I saw some people celebrating in their Facebook posts. I hope that if the need for a movement or struggle arises in the future, they will be inspired by nationalist ideals, return home from abroad and join it.”
“This time, I will work against drugs with a hundred times more enthusiasm, not as a member of parliament or state minister, but as a BNP activist, Insha’Allah,” he added.
Ishraque also wrote, “The cleanliness campaign will be intensified further. I will be able to visit various districts to strengthen the organisational capacity of the Projonmo Dal across the country.”
“Not minister, but drug eradication! Drug eradication, drug eradication!” he added further.
Several senior sources close to the government said on Sunday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed Ishraque Hossain, state minister for liberation war affairs, to resign from the Cabinet.
The prime minister reportedly summoned Ishraque after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon and instructed him to resign.
On Saturday, Ishraque Hossain took part in an anti-narcotics operation in Gendaria, in the capital, raising a firearm.
Ishraque, the Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-6 constituency, went on an anti-narcotics drive in the Dayaganj Ghuntighar railway gate area adjacent to Gendaria Railway Station in the capital.
In a video published on his personal Facebook page, he is seen getting out of a vehicle, raising a firearm, and shouting, “Catch them…” Someone beside him can be heard saying, “I will shoot straight away.”
The video of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, triggering widespread debate and criticism. The incident also caused unease and discontent within the BNP and the government.