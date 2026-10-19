Ishraque Hossain steps down from cabinet

Ishraque Hossain, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, has resigned from the Cabinet following the controversy sparked by his participation in an anti-narcotics operation while carrying a firearm.

He announced the decision at a press conference at National Press Club at around 2:30 pm.

Regarding his participation in the anti-narcotics operation with a firearm, Ishraque Hossain said, “If I made any mistake or hurt anyone through this operation, I would like to apologise for that first.”

“However, I firmly believe that I did nothing wrong that day. I kept the firearm in my hand only for as long as necessary for my own safety. After that, it was no longer visible in my hand,” he said.

Ishraque Hossain also said, “As of today, I have voluntarily sought release from my responsibilities as state minister for liberation war affairs from the honourable prime minister.”