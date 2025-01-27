7 colleges to be separated from DU

1. A decision has been taken for an honourable disaffiliation with the seven colleges under DU.

2. It has been decided to not enroll students in these colleges under DU from the current academic session of 2024-25.

3. The meeting strongly stressed that the activities of the next academic year, starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, be conducted through an expert committee formed by the education ministry on 29 December, 2024, as demanded by the students.

4. The university authorities will still bear the responsibility of education of the students, who were enrolled to these colleges under DU to ensure their academic life does not get hampered.

Asked about the students’ demand of resignation of the DU pro-VC Mamun Ahmed, the VC said they had nothing to say beyond the meeting decision and left the conference.

The DU vice chancellor was accompanied by two pro-VCs Mamun Ahmed and Sayma Haque Bidisha, treasurer Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed and others.