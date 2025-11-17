Supreme act of justice, govt to write to India again to extradite Sheikh Hasina: Law adviser

The death sentences, handed down to deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising as the “supreme act of justice”, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul said on Monday.

He also said that the government would once again write to India seeking Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.

He made these remarks while giving his immediate reaction to journalists at the secretariat today, Monday, following the announcement of the verdict.