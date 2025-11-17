Supreme act of justice, govt to write to India again to extradite Sheikh Hasina: Law adviser
The death sentences, handed down to deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising as the “supreme act of justice”, law adviser professor Asif Nazrul said on Monday.
He also said that the government would once again write to India seeking Sheikh Hasina’s extradition.
He made these remarks while giving his immediate reaction to journalists at the secretariat today, Monday, following the announcement of the verdict.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “Today is a historic day for Bangladesh. Today, on the soil of Bangladesh, the finest act of justice has been achieved. During the July mass uprising, hundreds were killed, thousands were gravely injured, many lost limbs or were permanently disabled. The brutal killer responsible for these acts, Sheikh Hasina, has today been sentenced to death. Her chief associate, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, has also been sentenced to death. I believe today marks another victory day of the July mass uprising.”
The law adviser also recalled those who lost their lives during the July uprising, as well as the grieving families they left behind.
Expressing personal satisfaction with the verdict, he added, “I’m not surprised by the judgment. Given the fresh, indisputable and powerful evidence of the crimes against humanity committed by Sheikh Hasina and her associates, any court in the world would have handed down the maximum punishment.”
He continued, “I want to say something more today: we will write again to India seeking Sheikh Hasina’s extradition to this country. If India continues to shelter this mass murderer, it must understand that this constitutes hostility towards Bangladesh and an utterly reprehensible act.”
Asif Nazrul further said, “Today one trial has been completed. In Sha Allah, as long as we remain, the judicial process will continue in full force… We hope that whichever government is elected in future will, under no circumstances, backtrack from this solemn responsibility.”