24th anniversary of CHT Peace Accord tomorrow

The 24th anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is tomorrow.

The accord was signed on 2 December in 1997 between the government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) during the first tenure of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ending bloody conflicts in three hill districts.

The then Jatiya Sangsad chief whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Joritindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday issued separate messages marking the completion of 24 years of the signing of the historic agreement.

Both the president and the prime minister greeted all people in the Chattogram hill districts on the occasion of completion of 24 years of the pact.