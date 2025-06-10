Over 9.1 million animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha

More than 9.1 million animals were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh this year as cows and goats account for the largest number, according to the Department of Livestock Services.

Out of the total 9,136,734 animals sacrificed, 4,705,106 were cows and buffaloes, 44,30,668 were goats and sheep and 960 were others, said an official release.

The least number of animals – 319, 823 were sacrificed in Sylhet division. Mymensingh division ranked second in terms of least sacrificed animals as the number is 383,162.

The highest number of animals is sacrificed this year in Rajshahi division. This number is 2,324,971 cattle. Then the most sacrifices were made in Dhaka division and the number is 2,185,040.