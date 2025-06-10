Over 9.1 million animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha
More than 9.1 million animals were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh this year as cows and goats account for the largest number, according to the Department of Livestock Services.
Out of the total 9,136,734 animals sacrificed, 4,705,106 were cows and buffaloes, 44,30,668 were goats and sheep and 960 were others, said an official release.
The least number of animals – 319, 823 were sacrificed in Sylhet division. Mymensingh division ranked second in terms of least sacrificed animals as the number is 383,162.
The highest number of animals is sacrificed this year in Rajshahi division. This number is 2,324,971 cattle. Then the most sacrifices were made in Dhaka division and the number is 2,185,040.
In addition, a total of 1,753,732 animals were sacrificed in Chattogram division. A total of 804,224 cattle were sacrificed in Khulna division, 400,783 cattle in Barishal division wjile 964,999 in Rangpur division.
The department said that this year's calculation was made by collecting information on the basis of stratified random sampling. The calculation was made by collecting at least one percent samples from 3 villages (small, medium and large) in each upazila.
According to the department, 3,310,603 sacrificial animals were unsold this time.
The reason for this, the department said, is that the production of sacrificial animals was high this time. Therefore, it is not unusual for the animals to remain unsold. Besides, these unsold animals will be needed in various rituals and ceremonies.