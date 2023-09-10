‘EU committed to support regional connectivity under Global Gateway strategy’

The ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Bangladesh Charles Whiteley has said the EU stands firmly committed to supporting regional energy connectivity under its Global Gateway strategy. Through a Team Europe approach, EU is prepared to provide both technical expertise and financial assistance to facilitate the development of cross-border electricity trade.

Ambassador Charles Whiteley said this at a keynote speech during the session "Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Energy: A New Architecture for Regional Energy Governance" in Dhaka as part of the prestigious Regional Climate Summit 2023.

The EU-led session’s primary focus was directed towards the regional dimension of energy connectivity in South Asia, with a particular emphasis on its governance structure, says a press release.