26 cops injured in Brahmanbaria and Faridpur

At least 20 police have been wounded in an attack carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam’s activists at the Aruail police camp in the remote haor area of Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.
The attack took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday. Inspector (Investigation) of Sarail police station Kabir Hossain is among the injured police.
According to the police and locals, several thousand madrasa students accompanied by locals brought out a rally at Aruail bazaar at 2:00pm led by Maulana Abu Taher, Hossain Ahmed, Mahmudur Rashed and Oliullah protesting a two-day long visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.
When the demonstrators tried to enter the Aruail police camp at 3:30pm, then police obstructed them. In retaliation, they hurled brick bats at the policemen and left 20 injured on the spot.
Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.
Meanwhile, a group of people attacked the police station in Bhanga of Faridpur on Saturday afternoon. Six policemen were injured in the attack. The main gate of the police station and two police motorcycles were vandalised at the time.
Police later fired 45 shots to bring the situation under control. Security measures have been beefed up at Bhanga by deploying BGB and RAB along with police.
Eyewitness said around 200 to 300 people brought out a rally from Jamia Islamia Qasemul Uloom Eidgah Madrasa near Bhanga police station after Zohr prayer at around 2.00pm on Saturday.
From that protest, they carried out the attack on the police station and left six police personnel injured.