26 cops injured in Brahmanbaria and Faridpur

At least 20 police have been wounded in an attack carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam’s activists at the Aruail police camp in the remote haor area of ​​Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

The attack took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday. Inspector (Investigation) of Sarail police station Kabir Hossain is among the injured police.

According to the police and locals, several thousand madrasa students accompanied by locals brought out a rally at Aruail bazaar at 2:00pm led by Maulana Abu Taher, Hossain Ahmed, Mahmudur Rashed and Oliullah protesting a two-day long visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.

When the demonstrators tried to enter the Aruail police camp at 3:30pm, then police obstructed them. In retaliation, they hurled brick bats at the policemen and left 20 injured on the spot.

Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.