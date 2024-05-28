Question leak: Third phase primary teacher recruitment postponed

The High Court has stayed the process of third phase teacher recruitment at government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions for six months, on allegation of question paper leaks.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon passed the stay order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition.

They also ordered the authorities concerned to look into the reported allegations of question paper leaks in the written examinations and report back to the court within three months.