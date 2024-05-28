Question leak: Third phase primary teacher recruitment postponed
The High Court has stayed the process of third phase teacher recruitment at government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions for six months, on allegation of question paper leaks.
The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon passed the stay order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition.
They also ordered the authorities concerned to look into the reported allegations of question paper leaks in the written examinations and report back to the court within three months.
The High Court asked why an order will not be issued to hold new examinations under the recruitment circular.
Due to the order, the entire recruitment process, including the impending viva examinations, has come to a halt. However, the three hill districts will remain out of the purview of this order.
During the hearing on Tuesday, Syed Sayedul Haque argued in favour of the writ petition, while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy and assistant attorney general Selim Azad represented the state.
In its rule, the High Court sought to know why the failure or inactivity to hold the teacher recruitment tests in a fair manner will not be declared illegal. At the same time, it asked why an order will not be issued to hold new examinations under the recruitment circular.
The secretary to the primary and mass education ministry, the director general of the directorate of primary education, and other defendants have been asked to respond to the rule.
The recruitment circular was released on 14 June, 2023, while the written examinations took place on 29 March. The authorities published the written examination results on 21 April, and a corrected version of the results on the following day. The viva examinations were scheduled to take place on 9 May.
Meanwhile, a national daily published a report on 25 April, highlighting alleged question paper leaks from Madaripur. Taking a cue from the report, 16 candidates, including Jewel Ratan Das, filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking an inquiry into the allegations.