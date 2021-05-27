27 upazilas affected by storm surge: Disaster management ministry

People of 27 upazilas across nine coastal districts of Bangladesh were hit by a three to six feet storm surge caused by cyclone Yaas Wednesday, reports UNB.

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman said this at a media briefing in Dhaka.

Yaas moved inland into India’s Odisha from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning, but Bangladesh remained largely unscathed. However, people in districts such as Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Noakhali and Lakshmipur have been affected by the high tide, Enamur said.

At least two deaths were reported in Bangladesh and thousands of people in 200 villages were marooned as their homes, shops and farms were flooded by tidal surges.