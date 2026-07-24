‘Although elected during mafia regime, he supported people’s govt’

While announcing the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad also offered a personal assessment of the outgoing Head of State.

Assuming the responsibilities of Acting President under the Constitution, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, “I think, although he (Mohammed Shahabuddin) was elected during the mafia regime, he consistently expressed his support for, and respect towards, the government elected by the people’s vote. I wish him well.”

The Speaker returned to Bangladesh on Friday afternoon after cutting short an overseas visit amid speculation over the President’s possible resignation.