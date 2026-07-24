Hafiz Uddin on Shahabuddin
‘Although elected during mafia regime, he supported people’s govt’
While announcing the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad also offered a personal assessment of the outgoing Head of State.
Assuming the responsibilities of Acting President under the Constitution, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, “I think, although he (Mohammed Shahabuddin) was elected during the mafia regime, he consistently expressed his support for, and respect towards, the government elected by the people’s vote. I wish him well.”
The Speaker returned to Bangladesh on Friday afternoon after cutting short an overseas visit amid speculation over the President’s possible resignation.
Addressing a press conference at Parliament at 5:30 pm today, he announced that President Shahabuddin had resigned on health grounds and that the resignation letter had been submitted to him earlier in the day.
He added that, in accordance with the Constitution, he had assumed the duties of Acting President.
Mohammed Shahabuddin was elected unopposed as President on 24 April 2023 as the nominee of the Awami League government. Although demands for his removal emerged after the fall of the Awami League government during the 2024 student-led mass uprising, he remained in office.
He resigned nearly two years before the expiry of his five-year term, around five months after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) formed the government following the 13th general election in February.
The Speaker said the resignation letter cited ill health as the reason for stepping down. Referring to Article 50(3) of the Constitution, he said the President submitted his signed resignation letter to the Speaker at 5:01 pm, together with a written explanation stating that serious health problems had left him unable to carry out the constitutional responsibilities of the office.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmad outlined the medical conditions listed by the President, saying that he suffers from heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney-related complications. He had previously undergone coronary artery bypass surgery, and recent medical examinations diagnosed him with autonomic neuropathy, a condition that causes intermittent episodes of loss of consciousness.
According to the Speaker, the cumulative effect of these illnesses, together with the resulting physical and mental incapacity, had made it impossible for the President to continue discharging the duties of such a high constitutional office.
He said the President had decided to resign because he required long-term medical treatment.
The Speaker also confirmed that the resignation letter had been formally accepted, preserved in the records of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, and that the necessary administrative procedures had been initiated.
Referring to Article 54 of the Constitution, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad announced that, with the presidency now vacant, he had assumed the functions of Acting President.
He further explained that, when he took the oath of office as Speaker, he had simultaneously taken the constitutional oath enabling him to perform the functions of the President if required. Likewise, should the office of the Speaker become vacant, the Deputy Speaker would assume those responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.
The Speaker kept the press conference brief, taking only two questions despite numerous requests from journalists.
Responding to a question about the speculation surrounding the President’s resignation, he said, “After returning to Bangladesh this afternoon, I heard many different rumours. It is now clear that he resigned because of physical incapacity. I wish him good health and a speedy recovery.”
It was in response to that question that Hafiz Uddin Ahmad offered his assessment of Mohammed Shahabuddin. Notably, it was President Shahabuddin himself who had administered the Speaker’s oath of office on 12 March this year.
Asked whether medical certification was required to substantiate the President’s resignation, the Speaker replied, “The resignation of the President is a serious constitutional matter and has important implications for the country.”
“The President is a human being and may become ill. He has disclosed the names of his illnesses in writing and stated that he occasionally loses consciousness. Under these circumstances, there is no need for a physician’s certificate when he himself has formally declared his medical condition,” he added.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmad also said there should be no room for uncertainty over the President’s resignation.
“We hope this resignation has removed all ambiguity. There should be no disorder, misunderstanding or confusion arising from this matter. Presidents have resigned in Bangladesh before for various reasons. The President is a respected constitutional office-holder and has every right to resign. The office never remains vacant. As Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, I have accepted the resignation letter. That is the constitutional reality. I hope all confusion will now come to an end,” he stated.