27pc of ‘Suchana’ beneficiaries reach food security: icddr,b

In Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts, the ‘Suchana’ project, implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh has helped 27 per cent of the beneficiaries to reach food security, increasing from 14 per cent in three years.

The findings from icddr,b’s survey on the evaluation and impact of Suchana has shown the number, says a media release.

In a seminar jointly organised by Save the Children in Bangladesh and icddr,b on Wednesday, the results of icddr,b’s evaluation survey to assess impact of the Suchana programme from 2017 to 2020 were presented to the planning minister, key stakeholders and policy makers.