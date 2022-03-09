28 sailors of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ return home

The 28 sailors of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, which was damaged in a missile attack in war-ravaged Ukraine, have returned to the country.

A flight carrying the 28 sailors landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 12.00pm on Wednesday.

The sailors left for Bangladesh on an international flight on Tuesday night. Earlier, on Sunday, the sailors crossed the Ukrainian border and reached Romania via Moldova at around 11.00am local time.

Besides, the process of returning the body of Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of the ship kept in Ukraine as he was killed in the attack, has also started.