28 sailors of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ return home

Banglar Samriddhi, a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, came under a ‘missile’ at 9:20pm (Bangladesh time) on Wednesday which was anchored near the port of Alvia in Ukraine.
Third engineer Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack. The stranded sailors were taken to safety by a tugboat 24 hours after the attack with the help of Bangladeshi residents in Ukraine. From there, they were taken to Romania and from there they returned to the country.
MV Banglar Samriddhi, a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, left the port of Eregli in Turkey for the port of Alvia in Ukraine for loading products.
Two days later, it anchored near the port of Alvia. However, the ship got stranded in Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war started. And within a week it came under attack. After the attack on Wednesday MV Banglar Samriddhi caught fire.
First, the sailors of the ship tried to douse the fire. Later a tugboat from the port of Alvia came forward with help. After a while the sailors succeeded in controlling the fire.
The ship’s bridge was destroyed in the attack and the dead body of Hadisur Rahman was lying beside the wreck.