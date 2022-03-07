Sailors of Banglar Samriddhi safely reach Romania

Third engineer Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack. The stranded sailors were taken to safety by a tugboat 24 hours after the attack with the help of Bangladeshi residents in Ukraine.
After spending 39 hours at a bunker in Ukraine, the 28 sailors got on the bus for Romania at around 12.00pm Bangladesh time.
While heading towards the border of neighbouring Moldova, at one point of their long journey, they got stranded in a long traffic jam due to the vehicles heading to Moldova.
Nearly 12 hours after starting the journey, the 28 sailors reached the Moldova border. Later, they started for Romania and reached there on Sunday morning.
Earlier on Saturday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that the government would bring back 28 sailors within a short time.