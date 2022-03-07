Sailors of Banglar Samriddhi safely reach Romania

As many as 28 sailors of the Bangladeshi ship -Banglar Samriddhi have safely reached Romania on Sunday morning.

Bangladesh high commissioner to Romania Md Daud Ali confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said, “As mansy as 28 sailors have reached Romania safely. Now they will be brought back home.”

Banglar Samriddhi, a ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, came under a ‘missile’ at 9:20pm (Bangladesh time) on Wednesday in the port of Alvia in Ukraine.