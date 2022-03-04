Bangladesh

28 sailors set to be taken to Romania: Foreign secy

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said a process is going on to take 28 sailors to Romania after the Bangladeshi ship, Banglar Samriddhi, came under attack in Alvia port of Ukraine, the war-torn country.

"The body of a sailor who died in the attack is also being taken to Rumania," he told Prothom Alo on Friday.

The sailors were evacuated on Thursday night from the ship to a place near the Alvia port of Ukraine. They were supposed to be taken to Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

MV Banglar Samriddhi, anchored in the water of Alvia port in Ukraine, came under a missile attack at around 9:30pm on Wednesday. Third engineer of the ship, Md Hadisur Rahman, died in the attack.

After the attack, sailors in a video message requested for rescue. Different ministries held meetings on the missile attack on Bangladeshi ship.

