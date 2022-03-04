28 sailors set to be taken to Romania: Foreign secy

The sailors were evacuated on Thursday night from the ship to a place near the Alvia port of Ukraine. They were supposed to be taken to Warsaw, the capital of Poland.
MV Banglar Samriddhi, anchored in the water of Alvia port in Ukraine, came under a missile attack at around 9:30pm on Wednesday. Third engineer of the ship, Md Hadisur Rahman, died in the attack.
After the attack, sailors in a video message requested for rescue. Different ministries held meetings on the missile attack on Bangladeshi ship.