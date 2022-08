Ahead of her mission to Bangladesh, Noeleen said she plans to consult with the Bangladesh government and visit the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar that host about 1 million Rohingyas and other forcibly displaced people.

She highlighted Myanmar’s responsibility of ensuring conducive condition for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas.

Their rights and well-being are integral to the future of a peaceful and prosperous Myanmar, Noeleen added.