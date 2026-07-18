No new aplications, official July martyrs count now stands at 843

How many people were martyred during the July Uprising? Even two years later, the answer remains unclear. Different sources continue to provide different figures.

The government presents one set of numbers, senior government officials cite others, while various political parties and organisations also report differing totals.

The movement began in early July 2024 under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, demanding reforms to the government job quota system.

Following a bloody crackdown by the then Awami League government, the protests evolved into a mass uprising. After 36 days of demonstrations, Sheikh Hasina’s government fell on 5 August that year.