Former land minister’s son arrested
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif's son Shirhan Sharif Tomal. He was arrested from Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.
RAB-12 on Friday stated in a text message that an imported pistol, a magazine, four rounds of bullets, and 10 yaba tablets have been seized from Shirhan. The RAB has also seized his car.
Shirhan is an accused mentioned in the case statement on allegation of attacking the students during the anti-discrimination student movement. RAB stated that Shirhan was a fugitive.
Meanwhile, Awami League presidium member and former parliament member Shahjahan Khan has been arrested from Dhanmondi area of the capital on Thursday night. Shahjahan Khan was the shipping minister once.