Bangladesh

Former land minister’s son arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif's son Shirhan Sharif Tomal.Courtesy of RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif's son Shirhan Sharif Tomal. He was arrested from Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

RAB-12 on Friday stated in a text message that an imported pistol, a magazine, four rounds of bullets, and 10 yaba tablets have been seized from Shirhan. The RAB has also seized his car. 

Shirhan is an accused mentioned in the case statement on allegation of attacking the students during the anti-discrimination student movement. RAB stated that Shirhan was a fugitive.

Meanwhile, Awami League presidium member and former parliament member Shahjahan Khan has been arrested from Dhanmondi area of the capital on Thursday night. Shahjahan Khan was the shipping minister once.

Also Read

Former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan arrested

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh