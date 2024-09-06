Former land minister’s son arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif's son Shirhan Sharif Tomal. He was arrested from Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

RAB-12 on Friday stated in a text message that an imported pistol, a magazine, four rounds of bullets, and 10 yaba tablets have been seized from Shirhan. The RAB has also seized his car.