Bangladesh's tremendous achievements widely commended by int'l community: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on 16 October, 2022File photo

Chinese president Xi Jinping has said the tremendous achievements scored by the Bangladesh government and people have been widely commended by the international community, reports UNB.

"China-Bangladesh friendship boasts a long history and will grow from strength to strength," he said in a congratulatory message marking Independence Day of Bangladesh.

Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and State Councilor of the State Council and minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang sent messages of felicitation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen respectively.

At present, President Xi said, Bangladesh and China are enjoying solid and profound political trust, and practical cooperation has been advancing steadily.

He said the joint construction of the “The Belt and Road Initiative” has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I stand ready to work with you to push China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height," President Xi said in his message to President Abdul Hamid.

"On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the independence of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in my own name, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Abdul Hamid and to the government and people of your country," Xi said.

In recent years, he said, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in various economic and social undertakings, making great strides toward the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.

