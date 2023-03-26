Bangladesh's tremendous achievements widely commended by int'l community: Xi Jinping

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I stand ready to work with you to push China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height," President Xi said in his message to President Abdul Hamid.

"On the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the independence of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in my own name, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Abdul Hamid and to the government and people of your country," Xi said.

In recent years, he said, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in various economic and social undertakings, making great strides toward the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.