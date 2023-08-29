There’s still time for discussion with stakeholders

The government had allotted 14 days for the people to give their opinions on the proposed draft of Cyber Security Act (CSA). The people should be informed about the number and type of opinions submitted in the 14 days and which of the opinions of stakeholders were included in the final draft.
Despite the cabinet’s final approval to the draft of the Cyber Security Act there is still opportunity for discussion with the stakeholders about amendments to the act.
It would be better if the bill is passed after discussion with the stakeholders. If that is not done, questions would be raised on whether participation of the citizens has been effective in the process of enacting laws, and whether their aspirations and wishes have been properly reflected in the law or not.
* Saimum Reza Talukder is a senior lecturer at the law department of Brac University