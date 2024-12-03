India tightens security along Bangladesh border in 8 districts of West Bengal
In the wake of evolving situation, India has strengthened security along the Bangladesh border in the eight districts of northern West Bengal.
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India said that efforts have been made to install barbed wire in eight districts of North Bengal along Bangladesh border that previously lacked it in order to tighten security along the India-Bangladesh border.
Soorya Kant Sharma, the IG of the BSF's North Bengal Frontier, made these remarks during a press conference in Siliguri on Monday.
BSF DIG (General) Kuldeep Singh, DIG (Operations) Sanjay Sharma, and DIG (PSO) Sanjay Panth, among others, were present.
During the press conference, it was announced that the India-Bangladesh border spans 1,937 kilometers across the eight districts of North Bengal, and security along this border has been enhanced.
Surveillance is being conducted using thermal cameras, night-vision cameras, CCTV cameras, and drones.
Moreover, biometric locks are being installed at checkposts along the Indian side of the border.
It was claimed at the press conference that the West Bengal government cooperated in acquiring land for the installation of fences along the border.
There is no barbed wire fence in 10 per cent of the border area in these eight districts.
In 2023, a total of 127 Bangladeshis were arrested along the border in North Bengal's eight districts. This year, 194 Bangladeshis and 197 Indians have been arrested, along with three Rohingyas.