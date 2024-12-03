India tightens security along Bangladesh border in 8 districts of West Bengal

Soorya Kant Sharma, the IG of the BSF's North Bengal Frontier, made these remarks during a press conference in Siliguri on Monday.

BSF DIG (General) Kuldeep Singh, DIG (Operations) Sanjay Sharma, and DIG (PSO) Sanjay Panth, among others, were present.

During the press conference, it was announced that the India-Bangladesh border spans 1,937 kilometers across the eight districts of North Bengal, and security along this border has been enhanced.

Surveillance is being conducted using thermal cameras, night-vision cameras, CCTV cameras, and drones.