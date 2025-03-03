Khaleda Zia's acquittal in Zia Charitable Trust case upheld

Another lawyer of Khaleda Zia, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, said that all the cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia have not been settled as yet. He told Prothom Alo, "With the leave to appeals being dismissed, the High Court verdict acquitting Khaleda Zia and two others has been upheld."

The High Court gave its verdict on 27 November last year, granting the appeal filed by three persons including Khaleda Zia. The other two are Haris Chowdhury's personal secretary Ziaul Islam and former mayor Sadeq Hossain Khoka's personal secretary Monirul Islam Khan.

After the High Court passed its full verdict, the state prosecution filed a leave to appeal last month. ACC also filed two leave to appeals, on regarding Khaleda Zia. All three leave to appeals were scrapped at today's hearing.

A lower court delivered its verdict in the Zia Charitable Trust case on 29 October 2018, sentencing Khaleda Zia to seven years in prison and imposing a fine of Tk 1 million.

Khaleda Zia appealed against the verdict to the High Court on 18 November 2018. After hearing the appeal, on 30 April 2019, a double bench of the High Court accepted the appeal for hearing and stayed the fine imposed by the trial court in Khaleda Zia's case. Similar sentences were passed down to two other accused in the case.