Zia Charitable Trust Case: Khaleda Zia acquitted

The High Court has allowed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia's appeal against the trial court's verdict in the Zia Charitable Trust case.

The trial court had sentenced Khaleda Zia to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Tk 1 million.

However, the High Court bench, comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain, declared the verdict null and void on Wednesday.

As a result, Khaleda Zia was acquitted of the charges.