July uprising directorate will be set up by next month: Nahid
Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam has said a new directorate dedicated to the July uprising will be set up under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs by the next month.
He informed this at a press conference held at Rail Bhaban in the capital on Monday.
Nahid said that the directorate will focus on providing assistance to the families of martyrs, rehabilitating the injured and addressing all related matters.
Speaking about the financial assistance for the martyrs and the wounded persons, he said the government will allocate nearly Tk 6.38 billion to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs for the purposes.
Nahid informed the media that a distribution process will begin from next week to provide Tk 2.32 billion to the families of martyrs and those who were injured in the uprising.
He said the rest of Tk 4.05 billion will be distributed in the month of July of fiscal year 2025-2026.
From this fund, each martyr’s family will be given Taka 2 million, he added.
Besides, Nahid, also Information and Broadcasting adviser, said injured people will receive financial support in various categories based on the severity of their injuries.
He said a monthly allowance will also be granted to those severely injured during the uprising from this coming July.
Railways Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruque-e-Azam Bir Protik and July Smriti Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, among others, were present at the event.