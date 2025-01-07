July uprising directorate will be set up by next month: Nahid

Nahid said that the directorate will focus on providing assistance to the families of martyrs, rehabilitating the injured and addressing all related matters.

Speaking about the financial assistance for the martyrs and the wounded persons, he said the government will allocate nearly Tk 6.38 billion to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs for the purposes.

Nahid informed the media that a distribution process will begin from next week to provide Tk 2.32 billion to the families of martyrs and those who were injured in the uprising.