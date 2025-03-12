Habibullah Bahar College ex-vice principal killed for 'objectionable conduct': Police

Habibullah Bahar Degree College ex-vice principal Mohammad Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan was killed due to 'objectionable misconduct' at his own house at Uttar Khan in the capital, according to the allegations of the couple detained by the police.

Quoting the couple after the primary interrogation, the police on Wednesday said the couple were helpless after losing belongings including money at the Kamalapur Railway Station. Both of them are under 25 years of old.

In this circumstance, Saifur Rahman extended his helping hand. He took them under the condition that the young woman would work as a housemaid while the young man would work as his driver.

Although they were promised of employment, Saifur Rahman had a motive to make 'indecent behaviour' with that woman. After sending her husband outside, Saifur Rahman would touch the sensitive places of that woman.