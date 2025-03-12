Habibullah Bahar College ex-vice principal killed for 'objectionable conduct': Police
Habibullah Bahar Degree College ex-vice principal Mohammad Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan was killed due to 'objectionable misconduct' at his own house at Uttar Khan in the capital, according to the allegations of the couple detained by the police.
Quoting the couple after the primary interrogation, the police on Wednesday said the couple were helpless after losing belongings including money at the Kamalapur Railway Station. Both of them are under 25 years of old.
In this circumstance, Saifur Rahman extended his helping hand. He took them under the condition that the young woman would work as a housemaid while the young man would work as his driver.
Although they were promised of employment, Saifur Rahman had a motive to make 'indecent behaviour' with that woman. After sending her husband outside, Saifur Rahman would touch the sensitive places of that woman.
Police said when Saifur Rahman on Sunday night tried to rape the woman, her husband Nazim protested against this. At that time, there was a scuffle between them. At one stage, the couple fled after indiscriminately stabbing Saifur Rahman.
DMP Uttara Division deputy police commissioner Md Mohidul Islam disclosed this information at a press conferenece at the DMP media centre at Minto Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said detained two persons are Md Nazim Hossain, 21, his wife Rupa Begum alias Jannati, 23. They were arrested from the railway station area in Faridpur on Tuesday. At that time, two cell phones, a key ring and a visa card of a bank were recovered from them.
Prior to this, a sharp machete, a sharp knife, blood-stained clothes, and bed sheets were recovered from the flat of the deceased Saifur Rahman, which had been used in the murder.
Describing the incident, DC Mohidul Islam said Habibullah Bahar Degree College ex-vice principal Mohammad Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan was killed between 2:00am and 4:00am on 10 March at the fourth floor of a six-storey building at Puranpara's Batan area of Uttar Khan. His younger brother Mohammad Lutfar Rahman Bhuiyan filed a case with the Uttar Khan police station in connection with the murder.
Police official Mohidul said Saifur Rahman was introduced with Md Nazim Hossain and Rupa Begum alias Jannati at the Kamalapur Railway Station the day before the beginning of Ramandan. Later Saifur Rahman took them to his flat. He started harassing Rupa physically, mentally and sexually at his flat. At the night of murder, Saifur Rahman, Rupa and husband Nazim were in the same bed.
DC Mohidul also said Saifur Rahman tried to rape Rupa when Nazim fell asleep. At one stage Nazim woke up and he brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him indiscriminately. He died due to excessive bleeding from the wound.