‘Ex-vice principal of Habibullah Bahar College killed by couple whom he gave shelter at his home’

Police have detained the newlywed couple, who fled from the residence of former vice principal of Habibullah Bahar Degree College, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan, in the Uttarkhan area of Dhaka.

Neighbours found critically injured Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan, 49, seeking help at his residence and took him to a hospital where he breathed his last.

According to the investigators, during initial questioning, the couple confessed to their involvement with the death of Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan.

The young couple moved into his residence a day before the beginning of Ramadan. After eloping and getting married, they travelled from Nilphamari to Dhaka by train but lost their belongings during the journey.