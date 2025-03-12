‘Ex-vice principal of Habibullah Bahar College killed by couple whom he gave shelter at his home’
Police have detained the newlywed couple, who fled from the residence of former vice principal of Habibullah Bahar Degree College, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan, in the Uttarkhan area of Dhaka.
Neighbours found critically injured Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan, 49, seeking help at his residence and took him to a hospital where he breathed his last.
According to the investigators, during initial questioning, the couple confessed to their involvement with the death of Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan.
The young couple moved into his residence a day before the beginning of Ramadan. After eloping and getting married, they travelled from Nilphamari to Dhaka by train but lost their belongings during the journey.
In this circumstance, Saifur Rahman took them in under the condition that the young woman would work as a housemaid while the young man would work as his driver. However, within just 10 days, Saifur Rahman was murdered on Monday night.
Upon visiting the residence in Uttarkhan on Tuesday, several neighbours provided their accounts of the incident. They reported that in the early hours of Monday morning, Saifur Rahman, in a severely injured and bloodied state, came to the toilet window and began shouting for help. At that time, some residents, having just completed sehri and heading to the mosque for prayers, heard his cries. They rushed to assist him and eventually broke down the apartment door to rescue him. He was taken to a hospital in Uttara. There he died while undergoing treatment.
Nayeem Rahman, a neighbour of the deceased, told Prothom Alo that he had not yet gone to sleep after having sehri when he suddenly heard cries of “Help! Help!” from the adjacent residence. Along with several others, he rushed to the scene and helped rescue Saifur Rahman before taking him to the hospital.
Upon visiting the flat, bloodstains were observed on the exterior wall near the toilet window.
In connection with the murder, Saifur Rahman’s younger brother, Mohammad Lutfor Rahman Bhuiyan, filed a case at Uttarkhan police station on Monday.
In the case statement, he mentioned that his brother’s wife owned a 2.5-katha plot in the Uttarkhan area. Three months ago, Saifur Rahman moved into a rented apartment on the fourth floor of a six-storey building adjacent to that plot.
Saifur Rahman has a wife and two children. Lutfor Rahman informed Prothom Alo that they live in Shantinagar area of Dhaka.
He further stated that after bringing the newly married couple into his home, his brother introduced the young woman to neighbours as his “sister-in-law” and the young man as his “nephew.”
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (Uttara Division), Mohidul Islam, confirmed to Prothom Alo that the couple was taken into custody on Tuesday.
He stated that they are currently being interrogated and efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the murder. Further details will be disclosed in due time.
How Saifur Rahman came to know the newly married couple
According to sources involved with the investigation, the young woman who sought shelter at Saifur Rahman’s residence is originally from Nilphamari district, while the young man is from Faridpur.
Their relationship developed over mobile phone, eventually leading them to elope and marry. Shortly before the beginning of Ramadan, they travelled by train from Nilphamari to Kamalapur railway station in Dhaka.
Upon arrival, the young woman lost her bag at platform no. 8. Hearing her cries of distress, Saifur Rahman approached to assist.
At that moment, the young woman informed Saifur Rahman that their money was inside the lost bags and that they had nowhere to stay in Dhaka. She broke down in tears, expressing her helplessness. Upon learning that the newly married couple had no place to stay in the city, Saifur Rahman offered them shelter at his rented apartment.
Sources involved in the investigation have disclosed that an argument broke out between Saifur Rahman and the newly married couple late on Monday night. During the altercation, the young man allegedly attacked Saifur Rahman with a knife from the residence, inflicting multiple stab wounds. The couple then locked that flat from the outside and fled.
Investigators suspect that the dispute may have originated from inappropriate behaviour towards the young woman.
According to police and witness accounts, Saifur Rahman sustained multiple stab wounds across his body.
Investigators further revealed that living together led to resentment towards Saifur Rahman from the couple. This resentment ultimately went in the fatal attack.
However, officials have not yet clarified the specific reasons behind their attack towards him.