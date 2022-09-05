PM Hasina reaches Delhi

PM Hasina will be formally received by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 6 September, while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her at the Rastrapati Bhabhan. PM will pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and join the bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Sheikh Hasina will also meet Indian president Droupadi Murmu and Indian vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar separately on the same day.