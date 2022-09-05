PM Hasina reaches Delhi

India’s state minister for railways and textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh received the PM Hasina.
Bangladesh high commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Indian high commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami were also present at that time.
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet PM Hasina at Maurya Sheraton Hotel in the afternoon. Later, the PM will attend a dinner hosted by Bangladesh high commission.
PM Hasina will be formally received by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 6 September, while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her at the Rastrapati Bhabhan. PM will pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and join the bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.
Sheikh Hasina will also meet Indian president Droupadi Murmu and Indian vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar separately on the same day.