Fuel price hike may push economy into dire consequences: GM Quader

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said this move has manifested that the government has no sympathy for the people of the country.

the Jatiya Party chief said, at a time when fuel prices are on a downward trend across the world, the government has increased the oil prices

“The price of benchmark crude oil has decreased by 29 to 30 per cent in the last four to five months at different places in the world. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices fell below $89 a barrel that rose to $124 dollars last March,” he observed.