Bangladesh falls 17 notches in press freedom index over five years

Bangladesh continues to slip in the World Press Freedom Index for fifth successive years. In the latest index published by Paris-based Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders) on Wednesday, Bangladesh slipped one notch to 163 out of 180 countries.

Bangladesh was ranked 146th in 2017 and 2018, but since then maintained consistent fall slipping 17 notches over last five years.

The country was ranked 150th in 2019, 151st in 2020, 152nd in 2021 and made a big fall of 10 places to 162nd last year.

This year’s position, 163rd, is one of the lowest for Bangladesh since the index was introduced in 2002. Only 17 countries were placed below Bangladesh in this year’s ranking. However, this is not the worst position if how many countries are placed below Bangladesh is taken into consideration.

Bangladesh was ranked 151st out of 167 countries in both 2004 and 2005. That means Bangladesh was 17th from the bottom in those years while 18th from the bottom this year.

Bangladesh was also marked one of the 31 countries with ‘very serious situation’ in the index, along with countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Belarus, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, India, Myanmar and Vietnam.

This year, Bangladesh was the worst among South Asian countries. Of the neighboring countries, India made a big slip of 11 notches at 161. Pakistan and Afghanistan was in 150th and 152nd positions respectively.