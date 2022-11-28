Even negligible corruption destroys people’s trust: Chief Justice

Corruption is a cancer that mars democracy, leads the country towards destruction, weakens the foundation of the state, antagonises the people and causes rage among them, said Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Sunday.

"Corruption must be eradicated," added the chief justice.

The chief justice was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion on the occasion of Bangladesh Constitution Day. The event was organised at Shaheed Shafiur Rahman Auditorium of the Supreme Court Lawyers Association in the afternoon.