Even negligible corruption destroys people’s trust: Chief Justice

Hasan Foez Siddique said, “Everyone must stay away from even the negligible corruption to restore the trust of the people in every organ of the state. Even the slightest corruption destroys trust. The economic foundation of the state collapse when money laundering goes conjointly with corruption. Let us form a corruption-free state for the future generation, so that they can fly higher.”
Referring to the undemocratic military regime he said, there were many menacing and unrealistic experiments with the judiciary in this country.
The Chief Justice said, "Everyone remembers the intense movement of lawyers during that disastrous period of the destruction of democracy. The movement of lawyers in the 1980’s is a glorious chapter in the history of Bangladesh judiciary. We all have to be vigilant so that nobody can tarnish the reputation earned by the fraternity of lawyers.”
Law Minister Anisul Huq spoke as a special guest at the event presided by Supreme Court Lawyers Association president Momtaz Uddin Fakir.
Secretary of the association Abdun Nur was the moderator of the event where justice of the Appellate Division Nuruzzaman, justice Obaidul Hassan and justice M Enayetur Rahim, attorney general AM Amin Uddin and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Yusuf Hossain Humayun took part in the discussion.