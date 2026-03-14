Journalist Anis Alamgir released
Journalist Anis Alamgir has been released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur two days after securing bail from a court.
He was released at around 2:30 pm today, Saturday.
Jail superintendent Md Al Mamun of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2 confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said the bail documents reached the prison yesterday, Friday. After verification, Anis Alamgir was released at around 2:30 pm today, Saturday. His wife and relatives were present at the prison at that time.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz granted bail to Anis Alamgir following a hearing on 11 March.
Members of the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) took Anis Alamgir to custody for questioning from a gym in Dhanmondi in the capital on the night of 14 December last year.
The next day, he was arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Uttara West police station. He was later taken on a five-day remand. After the remand ended, he was sent to jail.
The High Court granted him bail in the Anti-Terrorism Act case on 5 March.
The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Anis Alamgir on 15 January.
In the case, he was accused of acquiring wealth worth Tk 32.64 million beyond known sources of income.
The commission applied on 25 January to show him arrested in the case, and the court accepted the plea.
He also secured bail in that case.