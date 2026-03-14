Journalist Anis Alamgir released

Journalist Anis Alamgir has been released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur two days after securing bail from a court.

He was released at around 2:30 pm today, Saturday.

Jail superintendent Md Al Mamun of Kashimpur Central Jail Part-2 confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said the bail documents reached the prison yesterday, Friday. After verification, Anis Alamgir was released at around 2:30 pm today, Saturday. His wife and relatives were present at the prison at that time.