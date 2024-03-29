Climate funds being spent for installation of street lights

Women in the coastal area of Satkhira’s Shyamnagar upazila need to travel a long way every day to fetch drinking water as the water near their homestead is not potable due to salinity.

Sraboni Biswas, 39, from Arpangashia village under Burigoalini union in Shyamnagar, said she has to travel twice a day to a place three kilometers away.

The government has a fund for the people like Sraboni who are victims of climate change-induced hazards. This fund is officially named ‘Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT). The fund is also known as the climate fund. This fund was initiated in 2009 to take up projects linked to climate change.

In the last five years, several projects of installing solar street lights were taken up under the fund. Ironically though, setting up street lamps has no direct link to climate change. Neither such projects were in the government’s priority list. On top of that, these solar panels and lights are not lasting long.

A total of 322 projects were taken from the climate fund between 2019 and 2023. A total of 209 of these were street lamp projects. Total spending in these projects was Tk 3.38 billion. A total of 23 projects were sanctioned for construction of drainage at a cost of 410 million.

The remaining 90 projects are linked with eco-tourism, conservation of biodiversity, prevention of soil erosion, prevention of soil degradation, cultivation of vegetables and spices in water bodies, production of saplings for afforestation across the country, construction of eco-friendly climate-resilient houses, restoration and conservation of biodiversity in national parks and safe water supply.

The exact figure of these 322 projects could not be ascertained as the persons who are in charge of managing the fund remain tight lipped about it. However, it has been learnt that a total 969 projects were sanctioned under the climate fund since 2009 at Tk 39.68 billion.

Environment minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury was asked as to how the projects of installing street lights and construction of drainage could be sanctioned with the climate fund. He declined to make any comment on what was done in the past but maintained that no such projects would be approved from the climate fund in future.

He added that the fund was basically initiated emphasising on climate adaptation. But installing street lamps and constructing drainage lines have no link with climate adaptation.

This correspondent talked with at least five officials and persons related with projects about the inclination behind taking such projects. They maintained that these projects are approved ‘based on relations’. Illegal transactions are made to get the fund. The implementation of these projects is also easier while profit is high. On the other hand, preparing project proposals for climate change adaptation projects is complex and implementation of such projects is also tougher.

Several contractor firms said allocation for each street light ranged between Tk 125,000 and Tk 175,000 while a good quality solar panel, battery and poles now cost around Tk 60,000.

A report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in November, 2020, found out that over 54 per cent funding of seven climate change mitigation projects was embezzled or wasted through various irregularities and corruptions. These seven projects were taken up on political consideration. The TIB report said there are allegations against a minister's personal assistant of accepting 10 per cent project money in advance as a bribe in exchange of managing approval of three of these seven projects.