DSA: 78pc of political plaintiffs from Awami League

The politicians have lodged the highest number of cases under the Digital Security Act, a much-criticised law that has recently been abolished.

A recent study conducted by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) on 1,410 DSA cases revealed that 77.78 per cent of the politicians filing these cases belong to the ruling Awami League.

The local thinktank disclosed the study outcomes at a webinar titled “The Perpetual Misery: The Plight of the Accused Under the Digital Security Act 2018 in Bangladesh” on Tuesday.

Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor at Illinois State University and chief of the research team, presented the study findings at the webinar.