Harris Chowdhury’s identity confirmed through DNA test
Three years ago, a man known only as ‘Mahmudur Rahman’ was quietly laid to rest in a madrasa graveyard in Savar, whose identity was shrouded in mystery.
Today, DNA testing has brought this chapter of uncertainty to a close, unearthing a poignant tale of mistaken identity, unanswered questions, and a family's enduring quest for closure.
The man has been conclusively identified as Harris Chowdhury, the former political secretary to ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a prominent BNP leader.
This revelation ends years of speculation about his fate and sheds light on a story that had remained buried—both figuratively and literally.
Exhumation and DNA Test
Following a High Court order, Harris Chowdhury’s body was exhumed from the madrasa graveyard by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
DNA samples collected from the remains were matched with those of his daughter, Barrister Samira Tanzin Chowdhury, yielding a positive match.
The High Court, led by Justice Fahmida Khatun and Justice Mubina Asaf, granted permission for Harris Chowdhury’s burial at a location chosen by his family.
The court further instructed that he be accorded due honours as a freedom fighter.
Barrister Mahdin Chowdhury, who represented the petitioner, said that the court's decision brought long-awaited justice for the family.
Barrister Samira expressed relief, saying, “The outgoing fascist regime scripted a drama to cast doubt on my father’s death, perpetuating confusion through media reports. This uncertainty was agonising for us as a family. We turned to the court for closure, and today, justice has been served.”
Harris Chowdhury disappeared in 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government’s anti-corruption drive.
He reportedly went into hiding in Sylhet, later fleeing to India and eventually settling in the United Kingdom after stints in Pakistan and Iran.
In 2015, rumours suggested he had returned to Bangladesh, but no concrete evidence emerged. Even his family and close political associates were unaware of his whereabouts.
Living under the alias Mahmudur Rahman, Chowdhury resided in Dhaka until his death from Covid-19 on 3 September, 2021, at Evercare Hospital. Under pressure from law enforcement agencies, his death was concealed, and he was buried in Savar without a death certificate under his real name.
Barrister Samira said the government of the time denied her father the honours he deserved as a freedom fighter.
“Today’s court order ends the harassment and confusion surrounding my father’s death. We are grateful to the court for allowing us to re-bury him with dignity,” she remarked.
As his body is finally laid to rest, the veil over his life—and death—has been lifted, ending a tale of mystery, intrigue, and resilience.