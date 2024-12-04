Harris Chowdhury’s identity confirmed through DNA test

Three years ago, a man known only as ‘Mahmudur Rahman’ was quietly laid to rest in a madrasa graveyard in Savar, whose identity was shrouded in mystery.

Today, DNA testing has brought this chapter of uncertainty to a close, unearthing a poignant tale of mistaken identity, unanswered questions, and a family's enduring quest for closure.

The man has been conclusively identified as Harris Chowdhury, the former political secretary to ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and a prominent BNP leader.

This revelation ends years of speculation about his fate and sheds light on a story that had remained buried—both figuratively and literally.