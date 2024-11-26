India's statements misrepresent facts: Dhaka

Attention of the government of Bangladesh has been drawn to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry of India to the media today, Tuesday on a matter concerning internal affairs of Bangladesh.

It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges, says a press release.

The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries.

The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the people of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard.