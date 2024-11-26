Chinmoy arrest
India's statements misrepresent facts: Dhaka
Attention of the government of Bangladesh has been drawn to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry of India to the media today, Tuesday on a matter concerning internal affairs of Bangladesh.
It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges, says a press release.
The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries.
The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the people of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard.
It also completely disregards that the government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike.
Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance.
Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities remains a duty of the government of Bangladesh. This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month.
The government would like to reiterate that the country's judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law.
The Bangladesh government is also committed to upholding communal harmony in the country. The government is deeply concerned over the brutal killing of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif on Tuesday afternoon in Chattogram. Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost.