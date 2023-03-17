Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary being celebrated

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.
The nation will be celebrating the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.
Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.
In observance of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday afternoon.
The day is a public holiday.
Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day, the national flag has been hoisted atop all buildings of government, semi government, autonomous and private organisations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.
To mark the day, a national children’s rally and a three-day book fair have been organised. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the children’s rally organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs as the chief guest.
Different political, social and cultural organisations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.
Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations have been airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.