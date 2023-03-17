Bangladesh

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary being celebrated

Dhaka
The nation is celebrating the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2023 in a befitting manner on Friday.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times (as per a BBC poll), was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will be celebrating the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.

Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.

In observance of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday afternoon.

The day is a public holiday.

Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day, the national flag has been hoisted atop all buildings of government, semi government, autonomous and private organisations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

To mark the day, a national children’s rally and a three-day book fair have been organised. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the children’s rally organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs as the chief guest.

Different political, social and cultural organisations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations have been airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.

