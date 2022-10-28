Chandpur fishermen gear up to catch hilsa as ban ends on Friday midnight

Fishermen are gearing up to resume netting, as the 22-day ban on catching, selling, transportation and hoarding of the delicious hilsa ends on Friday midnight.

Fishermen in different districts, including Chandpur, are preparing their fishing nets and trawlers to head to the rivers after 12:00 am.

Like previous years, the ban was imposed on a 90-kilometre-long area from Matlab Shatnol to Haimchar in Chandpur.