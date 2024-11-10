Tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar, demonstration at AL office
Different organisations paid tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar in the capital’s Zero Point area on Sunday morning, marking Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
At the same time, there have been demonstrations in the area, protesting the Awami League’s programme on the occasion.
Some other groups, identifying themselves as activists from the Jubo Dal, held protests in front of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.
Since the morning, law enforcement agencies have been deployed outside the Awami League office, while members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been patrolling the area. Police were seen detaining several individuals from the vicinity.
People began gathering at Noor Hossain Chattar around 9:30am, when traffic was lighter on adjacent roads.
On the flip side, a group was seen taking positions in front of the Awami League office at around 10:00 am. They, who identified themselves as members of the Jubo Dal’s Shahbagh unit, were chanting slogans against the Awami League.
Around 10:20 am, another group, identifying themselves as Jubo Dal’s Paltan unit, arrived at the scene with processions and demonstrated there with slogans.
The police took several individuals into custody from the Awami League office premises.
Shahriar Ali, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Motijheel division, said additional security measures were taken to prevent any unrest on Noor Hossain Day.
Organisations paying tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar are the Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Ganosamhati Andolan, Gantantra Mancha, Biplabi Workers Party, Bangladesh Youth Union, Bam Ganatantrik Jote, Bangladesh Communist Party, Ganatantrik Chhatra Jot, Chhatra Forum, Jatiya Gonofront, and Nagorik Oikya.
The Awami League has announced a protest rally at Noor Hossain Chattar at 3:00 pm on Sunday, marking Shaheed Noor Hossain Day. In a press release posted on the party's Facebook page, it was noted that the programme aims to eliminate undemocratic forces and restore the democratic system. Similar rallies were planned at district and upazila levels across the country.
The government has vowed to prevent the Awami League programme. In a Facebook post, the chief adviser’s press secretary described the Awami League as a "fascist party" and said it will not be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh.
He also warned of strict action against any attempts to hold rallies, saying anyone trying to organise rallies, gatherings, or processions on orders from the mass murderer and dictator Sheikh Hasina will face the full force of law enforcement agencies.
"The interim government will not tolerate any violence or any attempt to disrupt law and order in the country," he added.
On 10 November, 1987, Noor Hossain, a leader of Awami Jubo League, was killed in police firing when he had staged protests against the then autocratic rule of Gen HM Ershad at the capital’s zero point.
The 26-year-old took to the streets with the slogan ‘Swairachar Nipat Jak, Gonotantra Mukti Pak’ (down with autocracy, let democracy be freed) inscribed in white on his chest and back. His death sparked a mass uprising that finally overthrew the Ershad regime.