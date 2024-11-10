Tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar, demonstration at AL office

Different organisations paid tribute at Noor Hossain Chattar in the capital’s Zero Point area on Sunday morning, marking Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

At the same time, there have been demonstrations in the area, protesting the Awami League’s programme on the occasion.

Some other groups, identifying themselves as activists from the Jubo Dal, held protests in front of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.