Deputy Minister Mohibul questions certain foreign envoys’ role on Rohingya issue

“Do they say or do anything about Myanmar’s genocide and expulsion of Rohingya?” he tweeted in oblique reference to certain remarks made by the Japanese ambassador in Dhaka on Monday.
He, however, did not name anyone.
“Will Japan stop investing there (Myanmar)? Double standards?” the Deputy Education Minister mentioned.
“No mutual respect - no mutual trust,” he also said.
Speaking at a programme titled ‘Meet the Ambassador’, moderated by journalist Zillur Rahman, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki commented on a number of issues including Rohingya repatriation and Bangladesh’s next election.
The Japanese ambassador on Monday hoped major political parties will participate in the polls, saying that the ruling Awami League government assured them of holding a free and fair election.
Replying to a newsman’s query over the election in 2018, Ito Naoki said he heard that police officials stuffed ballot boxes at night before the voting (in last elections), adding that he never heard of any such incident happening in any other country.